John Wick 4 trailer: Keanu Reeves takes on a legion of action stars

We’re thinking he’s back.

A new trailer for the fourth John Wick movie, titled John Wick: Chapter 4, dropped Thursday, We are merely months away from the movie’s release, and the trailer promises an absolute barnburner filled to the brim with action.

There’s a gun fight in a sliding car with an open door. There’s a gun fight on a horse in a desert. There’s a fight with hatchets in a club. There’s Donnie Yen and Keanu Reeves fighting with swords and guns. There are dogs! The Eiffel Tower (sure)! There’s even the promise of an old West-style duel between Reeves and Bill Skarsgård.

We also get a first look at Clancy Brown in this movie (hell yeah Clancy Brown), as well as old Wick pals Ian McShane and Laurence Fishburne.

The first trailer dropped at Comic-Con in June, giving our first glimpses at Skarsgård, Hiroyuki Sanada, and Yen. Martial arts icon Scott Adkins will also feature in the movie, though there’s no sign of him yet.

Will it be the latest rare instance of the fourth movie in a franchise actually being good? We’ll have to wait and see. Director Chad Stahelski is returning, and adding Yen, Sanada and Adkins into the Reeves-helmed franchise can only be a good thing, though.

John Wick 4 is slated for a theatrical release March 24, 2023. If you can’t wait until then, check out these great action movies that follow the Wick mold.