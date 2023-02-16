John Wick 4 trailer has Keanu Reeves hunted by world of assassins

The whole world is hunting for John Wick in the latest trailer for the series’ fourth entry. John Wick 4’s trailer debuted on Thursday and features Keanu Reeves facing off against Donnie Yen (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story), Marko Zaror (Redeemer), Hiroyuki Sanada (Bullet Train) and a whole host of other martial artists. John Wick 4 is set for release in theaters on March 24.

In what appears to be the most globe-trotting of the John Wick films so far, John Wick 4 puts the not-so-retired assassin on the run from some of the most deadly people in the world. The trailer takes John all across the world for new fights, from horse-back brawls to club shootouts, to a little bit of verbal sparring in view of the Eiffel Tower.

The movie will also introduce Bill Skarsgård (It) to the series, while also bringing back Laurence Fishburne, Ian McShane, Lance Reddick, and action great Scott Adkins, in a truly unbelievable suit. Just like the previous three films in the series, this one is directed by Chad Stahelski.