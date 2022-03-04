John Romero releases a new ‘Doom II’ level to raise money for Ukraine

John Romero, co-founder of id Software, has released a new level for Doom II called One Humanity. It’s the first level he has designed for the game since it was released in 1994 and, more importantly, it will benefit the humanitarian efforts of the Red Cross and the UN Central Emergency Response Fund in Ukraine. The level will set you back €5 or $5.50, and 100 percent of the proceeds will go towards those organizations, Romero has announced on Twitter.

Doom II is a critically acclaimed first-person shooter that people still enjoy playing almost two decades on. To be able to play One Humanity, you must have an original copy of the game and a modern source port.

Romero has joined the list of people and companies in the gaming industry that had taken steps to support Ukraine following Russia’s invasion. The Pokémon Company donated $200,000 to GlobalGiving’s humanitarian relief efforts in the country, which will benefit families and children affected by the war. EA removed Russian national team and clubs from FIFA 22, FIFA Mobile and FIFA Online, while CD Projekt Red stopped selling its games in Russia and Belarus.

Ukrainian Vice Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov also called on Sony and Microsoft to block the PlayStation and Xbox accounts of players in Belarus and Russia. Fedorov, who’s also the country’s Minister of Digital Transformation, is hoping the move would urge Russian citizens to resist their government’s “disgraceful military aggression.”