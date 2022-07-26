John Cena’s coming to Fortnite and Rocket League

John Cena is coming to Fortnite. Or, rather an outfit that resembles the 16-time WWE world champion is coming to Fortnite as part of Epic’s SummerSlam event. Epic Games announced the new outfit Tuesday along with an image of it in full action.

There are two outfit combos — Entrance Gear and Ring Gear, so you can play a full game of shirts vs. skins Fortnite — complete with accessories and a new emote, including Cena’s signature U Can’t C Me move. The set will be available in Fortnite’s Item Shop starting July 28 at 8 p.m. EDT. (Epic promises that Cena’s outfit doesn’t have an invisibility feature.)

This isn’t the only John Cena-themed aesthetic heading to an Epic Games title on July 28. Rocket League is introducing John Cena and Roman Reigns-inspired Octane decals. The John Cena one is bright green, with that U Can’t C Me logo on the hood. The WWE bundle for Rocket League will be available starting July 28 at 9 a.m. PDT.

Image: Epic Games

In addition to his storied wrestling career, Cena has also gone on to have a successful acting career. He played Peacemaker in 2021’s The Suicide Squad and went on to star in a stand-alone HBO Max series about the character. A second season of Peacemaker is in development.

Cena joins another WWE superstar in Fortnite: Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson also appears in Epic’s battle royale megahit as The Foundation.