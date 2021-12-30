JLab’s latest $20 earbuds are designed to complement your skin tone

When it comes to blending in, nearly all true wireless earbuds fail miserably. That’s mostly due to predominantly black and white color options, with a few brightly-hued variants tossed in along the way. Even if the buds are tiny, they’re still highly visible due to their color. JLab is on a quest to remedy this and the audio company teamed up with nail care brand ORLY to develop a solution. With the Go Air Tones, the duo selected a collection of seven Pantone colors that are “flattering for people across a spectrum of skin tones.”

JLab says it worked with ORLY to select the final hues from an original collection of over 60 options. Given the beauty brand’s experience with creating nude nail polishes, the seven colors “encompassed a variety of skin tones with a mix of warm, neutral and cool undertones. While the colors reflect actual skin tones, most users will find the colors “flattering” without an exact match, according to JLab. If you’re having trouble selecting the best option, JLab offers an AR fitting room for a virtual try-on that might help you decide.

JLab

The Go Air Tones are the same earbuds as the $20 Go Air Pop that JLab debuted back in August. This means you’ll get on-board touch controls, the ability to use either bud on its own, a collection of EQ presets and IPX4 protection from moisture. There’s also an enclosed case with built-in USB cable for charging. JLab says you can expect up to eight hours on the earbuds themselves with an additional three charges from the included case. The only difference between the Pop and the Tones are the available color options for each.

The Go Air Tones are available for pre-order today for $20. They’re scheduled to begin shipping in mid-January.