Jeopardy! and Wheel of Fortune will stream nonstop online

Jeopardy! is reportedly returning to a streaming service after Netflix took the show off the platform last year. Vulture reported Monday that both Jeopardy! and Wheel of Fortune — the game show classics — will stream “vintage” episodes 24/7 on separate Pluto TV channels, thanks to a deal between the streaming service and Sony Pictures Entertainment.

The broadcasts will begin on Aug. 1, according to Vulture. Pluto TV is a free streaming service purchased by Viacom (now Paramount Global) in 2019. Vulture said it’s the start of Pluto TV’s expansion into game show content; it’s moving the current game show offering, like old The Price Is Right episodes, to a new game show category. CBS’ Lets Make a Deal, hosted by Wayne Brady, was added to the service today, and Jeopardy! and Wheel of Fortune in August will bump the total game show channels to eight.

The platform works as if its live TV, with different episodes playing at the top of every half or half hour. Some episodes of different game shows on Pluto TV are also available to watch On Demand.

It’s not entirely clear yet which episodes will count as “vintage,” or how far back the episodes will go. The deal is expected to be exclusive for “free, ad-supporting services,” Vulture said, so Sony could still license the shows to subscription services like Netflix, Paramount Plus, or Hulu. (Wheel of Fortune, for its part, is still on Netflix.)