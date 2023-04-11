Jennifer Lopez is a reformed assassin in the trailer for The Mother

Jennifer Lopez has figured out how we should all be spending our Mother’s Day, and it’s apparently watching her former assassin character protect her kid and deal with lots of bad guys from her past. That’s when her new film The Mother premieres on Netflix.

The film comes from writer Misha Green, who also wrote the exceptional Lovecraft Country and Underground. Joseph Fiennes and Gael García Bernal are playing the bad guys J.Lo needs to deal with, while Omari Hardwick plays the dreamy old friend who just really gets her, and Edie Falco plays the cops.

As action films go, it looks pretty rote, but that’s okay! The beauty of action films is not what kind of wild plot they fabricate or the wonderful little moments shared between characters (although those can be nice to have and, with Green behind the story, I have high expectations). The beauty of an action film is in the action set pieces and the charisma of the lead. In this case, you’ve got J.Lo, one of the most charismatic people to ever exist, and at least according to the trailer, you’ve got some very fun action set pieces.