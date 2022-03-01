Jeep’s first all-electric SUV arrives in 2023

Stellantis isn’t just leaning on a Chrysler concept to define its EV future. As part of a new “Dare Forward 2030” strategic plan, the automaker has unveiled the first all-electric Jeep SUV. The company didn’t provide specifications or even a name, but the Jeep EV launches in early 2023 and appears to be relatively compact like the Compass. Autoblog notes Jeep might be using the STLA Small platform that supports up to an 82kWh battery and 300 miles of range.

More is coming in 2024. You’ll find a more off-road oriented model and a “lifestyle family” SUV in 2024. Jeep won’t be alone, either, as Ram will release an electric ProMaster van in 2023 and 1500 pickup truck (shown at middle) the following year.

Stellantis

The cautious rollout leaves Stellantis behind Ford, GM and other incumbent brands that already have multiple EVs either on the road or coming this year. That’s not including electric-only badges like Tesla or Rivian. To date, the company has focused on either converted cars like the Fiat 500e or its 4xe plug-in hybrids.

The new machines and Stellantis’ new plan might help with that, though. Under Dare Forward, the brand hopes to sell five million EVs in 2030. That’s enough to completely replace its European passenger car sales, and half of all passenger cars and trucks in the US. There will be over 25 EVs aimed at American buyers. It’s just a matter of whether or not the brand can make up for lost time, particularly with rivals like GM already planning to eliminate combustion passenger vehicle sales.