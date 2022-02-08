The Hamden Journal

Jeep and Razor made an off-road electric scooter

There’s still some room for over-the-top electric scooters, apparently. Jeep is partnering with Razor on the RX200, an adult e-scooter designed expressly for off-road use. It’s not the fastest machine of its kind with a 12MPH top speed, but the combination of a wide design with 8-inch, air-filled pneumatic tires promises a comfortable and grippy ride on trails — at least, those trails that don’t ban vehicles.

You won’t venture too far beyond the beaten path with a 40-minute battery life. You might, however, appreciate the Jeep-like styling (shown below) if you want something more rugged-looking (or less flashy) than other e-scooters.

The RX200 should be available now through Amazon and Razor’s website. At $499, it’s far more affordable than Jeep’s $5,899 e-bike.

