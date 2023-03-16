JBL portable speakers are up to 38 percent off right now

All products recommended by The Hamden Journal are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing.

Now that it’s getting warmer, you might want a Bluetooth speaker to soundtrack your outdoor excursions. Thankfully, Amazon is helping out — it’s running a sale on JBL portable speakers with up to 38 percent off. This includes popular models like the Flip 6, which is near an all-time low at $100 ($30 off), as well as the more powerful Charge 5 at $140 ($40 off). You don’t typically have to be fussy about colors, either.

JBL JBL Flip 6 One of JBL’s best-sounding portable speakers is now a better value.

The Charge 5 and Flip 6 made our list of the best portable Bluetooth speakers for good reasons. The Flip 6 offers stronger sound quality and durability than you might expect from a speaker its size. The Charge 5, meanwhile, offers bigger sound, a long 20-hour battery life and the option of charging USB-C devices. They’ll both have enough power to last you through an early backyard barbecue, and the water resistance to survive an unexpected downpour.

There are alternatives from brands like Anker, Marshall and UE that may sound more to your liking. At these prices, though, JBL may represent the better value regardless of price point.

Follow @The Hamden JournalDeals on Twitter and subscribe to the The Hamden Journal Deals newsletter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.