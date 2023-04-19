Jason Momoa obliterates the Vatican in the second trailer for Fast X

Universal

The Fast and Furious franchise is all about family, but it is also about enormous action set pieces that even make Tom Cruise say “neat,” and in the second trailer for Fast X, the 10th — 10th! — installment in the Fast and Furious franchise, Jason Momoa appears to blow up the Vatican.

I don’t want to spoil things. It’s a trailer lasting two minutes and 36 seconds, and you should watch it yourself! But it’s a very wild method of exploding that I had not thought possible in a live-action film.

And I really hope this isn’t one of those instances where the best bits are in the trailer because this trailer has left me so unreasonably hyped for Fast X that I’m going to need some truly outlandish stunts to top Jason Momoa blowing up the…

