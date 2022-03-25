Jackass Forever, Netflix’s newest, and 11 more movies you can watch at home

This week saw the surprise streaming premiere of Jackass Forever on Paramount Plus. The fourth installment in the beloved slapstick comedy series features most of the returning stars of the Jackass films and television show, including Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O, Chris Pontius, and Wee Man, as well as newcomers such as Tyler, the Creator, Jasper Dolphin, and Rachel Wolfson. Not feeling up to seeing a bunch of goofballs subject themselves to ever-increasing amounts of bodily harm? Don’t sweat it, there are loads more great new releases to choose from!

The Guy Ritchie action revenge thriller Wrath of Man, starring Jason Statham, comes to Paramount Plus this weekend, as well as the 2021 action film One Shot, starring Scott Adkins, on Hulu. The Hindi action film Aaraattu is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video, while Netflix has released three new romantic dramas in the form of In Good Hands, Love Like the Falling Petals, and Without A Goodbye. That’s not to mention all the interesting new films on VOD, like You Are Not My Mother, All My Friends Hate Me, and more.

To help you get a handle on what’s new and available, here are the new movies you can watch on streaming and VOD this weekend.

Jackass Forever

Where to watch: available to stream on Paramount Plus

Photo: Sean Cliver/Paramount Pictures

Johnny Knoxville returns with friends new and old for Jackass Forever, the fourth installment in the long-running slapstick comedy film series. Just how many different ways are there for a person’s genitals to be pulverized for the gleeful amusement of audiences worldwide? (Oh god, please don’t Google that.) From our review:

Farts, feces, semen, nipples, anything that might make viewers lose their minds with laughter — these are the stars of Jackass Forever. The way these juvenile elements can make anyone of any age laugh is a tribute to the immutable charms of youthful humor, which has defined the franchise since its inception. Even after 20 years in the cultural eye, the Jackass crew scoffs at a more refined sense of humor. Instead, they set their sights on just how long they can keep digging into their distinct brand of adolescent-inspired stunt comedy before they become too old to weather it.

Olivia Rodrigo: Driving Home 2 U (A Sour Film)

Where to watch: Available to stream on Disney Plus

Image: Disney

Former High School Musical star Olivia Rodrigo rose to super-stardom last year on the back of her critically-acclaimed debut album Sour. Her new concert movie documentary, Olivia Rodrigo: Driving Home 2 U (A Sour Film), follows Rodrigo from Salt Lake City, where she started writing what would go on to be her triple-platinum debut, all the way to Los Angeles, where the journey behind the album’s making culminates in a series of shows performed in-studio with her producer Dan Nigro.

Wrath of Man

Where to watch: Available to stream on Paramount Plus

Image: Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures

Jason Statham stars in Guy Ritchie’s 2021 action thriller Wrath of Man as “H,” a cash truck driver in Los Angeles whose mysterious past comes under scrutiny by his employers after he thwarts an attempted robbery of his truck in a ruthless display of violence. From our piece about how it rules,

Like the similarly stellar recent LA-based heist thriller Den of Thieves and LA crime classics like Heat, Wrath of Man uses the unique geography of wide-open Los Angeles to great effect, especially in the first few vehicle-centric action sequences, which take place on the roads. (One of the early action beats is backgrounded by soaring palm trees and a crystal-clear blue sky.) The movie is filled with aerial shots of the city, showcasing crisscrossing highways and the LA city lights gleaming in the night. Slick editing from frequent Ritchie collaborator James Herbert and a heart-pounding score by Christopher Benstead (one of the Oscar-winning Gravity sound team) elevate the already stellar action sequences, culminating in a climactic Black Friday heist attempt that delivers on the 90-plus minutes of tension that precede it.

One Shot

Where to watch: Available to stream on Hulu

Image: Screen Media Films

A group of Navy Seals escorts a CIA analyst (Ashley Greene) to pick up a prisoner from a CIA black site, but things go wrong when the base comes under attack. Lt. Jake Harris (Scott Adkins) and base commander Jack Yorke (Ryan Phillipe) must work together to thwart the attack and save themselves (as well as the prisoner).

Presented as if filmed in one continuous take, One Shot is an impressive technical feat for both cast and crew. This is especially true for Adkins, who gets the least amount of off-camera “break” time of anyone in the movie, and has plenty of marathon fight sessions, showing off his impressive physical and mental stamina.

Aaraattu

Where to watch: Available to stream on Amazon Prime Video

Image: RD Illuminations

The Hindi action drama Aaraattu follows the story of Neyyattinkara Gopan (Mohanlal), a real estate tycoon with a proclivity for ass-kicking who comes to the defense of the inhabitants of a small village in Palakkad who are being evicted from their home by a nefarious real estate mafia. Through exaggerated violence, flamboyant charisma, and the type of taunting speeches you’d expect from a Guy Ritchie revenge thriller, Gopan cuts a swath through his adversaries with effortless style and affable bravado.

You Are Not My Mother

Where to watch: Available to rent for $5.99 on Amazon; $6.99 on Apple, Vudu

Image: Magnet Releasing

The 2021 psychological horror film You Are Not My Mother stars Hazel Doupe as Char, a young girl whose bedridden mother Angela (Carolyn Bracken) mysteriously goes missing a week before Halloween. When Angela returns home the following evening, Char notices strange and inexplicable changes in her mother’s personality and behaviour and begins to suspect that something terrible has happened to her. As Halloween fast approaches, Char must unearth dark secrets of her family’s history in a race to save her mother, and herself, from a fate worse than death.

In Good Hands

Where to watch: Available to stream on Netflix

Image: Netflix

Alsi Enver stars in the 2022 Turkish drama In Good Hands as Melisa, a single mother with a terminal illness and a 6-year-old son to take care of. With only five months left to live, give or take, she finds herself inexplicably drawn to Firat (Kaan Urgancıoğlu), a wealthy playboy whom she crosses paths with and eventually pursues a relationship with. How will this story end, and what will become of Melisa’s son? You’ll have to watch to find out.

Love Like the Falling Petals

Where to watch: Available to stream on Netflix

Image: Netflix

The Japanese romance drama Love Like the Falling Petals stars Kento Nakajima as Haruto, a young amateur photographer who falls in love with his hairstylist Misaki (Honoka Matsumoto). Admiring her not for her looks, but rather for the skill of her craft, Haruto respects Misaki and wishes he was as good in what he does as she is. Unfortunately for the budding lovers, Misaki is diagnosed with a terminal illness called “Fast-Forward Syndrome,” causing her body to age more rapidly than others. With less than a year left to live, the two must make the most of the time they have together.

Without Saying Goodbye

Where to watch: Available to stream on Netflix

Image: Netflix

Maxi Iglesias and Stephanie Cayo star in Without Saying Goodbye as a workaholic architect and a fiery, carefree artist backpacking through Peru, who strike up a passionate love affair amid the breathtaking vistas that surround them. They come from totally opposite worlds —can they somehow manage to make this relationship work?

Topside

Where to watch: Available to rent for $6.99 on Amazon, Apple, and Vudu

Photo: Lowell A. Meyer

Celine Held co-directs and stars in the 2020 American drama Topside as Nikki, a heroin-addicted mother who lives among a community that has claimed the abandoned subway tunnels beneath New York City with her five-year-old daughter Little (Zhaila Farmer). When Nikki is forced to flee the underground with Little in tow, she’ll have to brace her daughter for the challenges and sensory overload of the world above, all while desperately attempting to build a better life.

All My Friends Hate Me

Where to watch: Available to rent for $6.99 on Amazon, Apple, and Vudu

The 2021 comedy horror film All My Friends Hate Me stars Tom Stourton as Pete, a man who returns from volunteering in a refugee camp to celebrate his birthday alongside his old college friends for a joyful weekend getaway. There’s only one problem: Pete can’t seem to shake the suspicion that his “friends” secretly hate him. As the weekend rolls on, his friends’ snarky inside jokes gradually become more biting, hostile, and personal, leading Pete to suspect that they might have altogether more sinister plans in mind than simply hanging out together. ‘Social anxiety meets psychological horror’ sounds like a recipe for an entertaining (and terrifying) watch.