Jack Dorsey’s Twitter-like Bluesky app arrives on Android

Bluesky, Jack Dorsey’s alternative to Twitter, is now available by invitation only on Android devices after arriving on the App Store in February, The Verge reported. The app has a number of Twitter-like functions, letting you search for and follow other users, create posts (with photos) and more. It’s currently in beta, though, so has a limited number of users (reportedly around 25,000) and is missing features like direct messages.

Bluesky first came about in 2019 as a Twitter-backed side as a new type of decentralized standard for social media platforms. It officially broke off from Twitter in 2021, and has since joined the ranks of upstart Twitter clones like Mastodon that appeared following Elon Musk’s takeover.

The app is designed to let users decide how they want to see and consume social media. “For developers, an open marketplace of algorithms will provide the freedom to experiment with and publish algorithms that anyone can use,” CEO Jay Graber wrote last month. “For users, the ability to customize their feed will give them back control of their most valuable resource: their attention.”

Graber has said that moderation is one of the last pieces of the puzzle to solve before the app opens to the public “because we wanted to prioritize user safety from the start,” he wrote in a recent blog post. It’ll apparently use a mixture of automated filtering and server-level moderation controlled by admins. Then, “we will let users subscribe to additional sets of moderation labels that can filter out more content or accounts.”