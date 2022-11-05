Jack Dorsey takes responsibility for Elon Musk’s mass layoffs at Twitter

Jack Dorsey, Twitter’s co-founder and former CEO, responded to the mass layoffs under Elon Musk’s ownership by saying he owns “the responsibility for why everyone is in this situation” and that he grew the company “too quickly.” On Friday, Musk laid off about half of Twitter’s workforce, affecting employees across all departments.

“Folks at Twitter past and present are strong and resilient. They will always find a way no matter how difficult the moment,” Dorsey writes. “I realize many are angry with me. I own the responsibility for why everyone is in this situation: I grew the company size too quickly. I apologize for that.”

“Elon is the singular solution I trust,” Dorsey said on Twitter in April. “I trust his mission to extend the light of consciousness.” He expressed this same sentiment in the private text messages that were revealed as a part of Twitter’s lawsuit against Musk. In a message to the Tesla and SpaceX CEO, Dorsey said, “I won’t let this [the acquisition] fail and will do whatever it takes. It’s too critical to humanity.” Dorsey retained a 2.4 percent stake in Twitter when Musk assumed ownership, according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.