Jack Dorsey: ‘Nothing that is said now matters’

Jack Dorsey is at it again. The twitter co-founder shared another , in which he mused about Twitter’s shortcomings, user trust and whether or not the platform should be permanently banning users.

The comments come on the heels of a turbulent week for Twitter, which is facing about what will happen to its platform with Elon Musk at the helm. But if people were hoping Dorsey could add some clarity to the discussion, they’ll likely be disappointed.

“Every decision we made was ultimately my responsibility,” he said. “In the cases we were wrong or went too far, we admitted it and worked to correct.”

The comments may have been an oblique reference to Elon Musk’s earlier tweets a top Twitter policy official, but he didn’t directly address the situation. Instead, he shared some vague thoughts about what Twitter should do to fix itself.

“Some things can be fixed immediately, and others require rethinking and reimplementing the entire system,” he said. “A transparent system, both in policy and operations, is the right way to earn trust. Whether it’s owned by a company or an open protocol doesn’t matter _as much as_ deliberately deciding to be open about every decision and why it was made.”

Dorsey also seemed frustrated by what current CEO Parag Agrawal has referred to as about what’s happening to the company. “Doing this work means you’re in the arena,” Dorsey tweeted. “Nothing that is said now matters. What matters is how the service works and acts, and how quickly it learns and improves. My biggest failing was that quickness part. I’m confident that part at least is being addressed, and will be fixed.”

Dorsey added that it’s “crazy and wrong” that “individuals or companies bear this responsibility,” in an apparent reference to past unpopular decisions. “I don’t believe any permanent ban (with the exception of illegal activity) is right, or should be possible. This is why we need a protocol that’s resilient to the layers above.”

Musk’s buyout has rocked Twitter, a company whose own executives have told employees they are unsure what direction Musk will take the platform. Musk, who has said he has “no confidence” in the company’s current leadership, has suggested that he would drastically scale back the company’s existing content moderation policies and, potentially, its staff.

Whether Musk has Dorsey’s backing has been a major source of speculation. Dorsey earlier in the week that “Elon is the singular solution I trust,” and said that his buyout is getting the company out of an “impossible” situation in which it is tied to an ad-based revenue model. Both Dorsey and former Facebook board member Peter Thiel reportedly encouraged Musk to take Twitter private, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Musk has reportedly floated the idea of charging organizations to on other websites, and ramping up Twitter’s subscription product Twitter Blue. He also reportedly wants to replace Agrawal with an executive of his own choosing, Reuters Friday.

Dorsey’s comments are also notable for what he didn’t say. He didn’t mention Musk by name, and he didn’t defend Twitter’s employees, though he said “the company has always tried to do its best given the information it had.”