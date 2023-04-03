Jack Black stunted as Bowser on The Super Mario Bros. Movie red carpet

The Super Mario Bros. Movie is right around the corner, and some of the voice actors celebrated the Los Angeles movie premiere by injecting their red carpet looks with a dose of delightful cosplay.

Anya Taylor-Joy, who voices Peach, rocked a pink leather jumpsuit — including moto-inspired gloves, and hot pink boots with Peach’s star insignia emblazoned on the shins — that read like a take on Princess Peach’s Mario Kart outfit.

Jack Black also stole the show in a suit designed to look like Bowser’s shell, complete with back spikes, and flame detailing on the jacket and pant cuffs. Look closely at the shirt, and you’ll see that it’s holographic, and looks like lizard scales. (A commenter on Jack Black’s Instagram post described the look as “something Guy Fieri would wear to his child’s baptism” and I can only interpret this as a compliment.)

Mario creator Shigeru Miyamoto also seemed to be a fan of Black’s spikes. For Miyamoto’s part, he wore a colorful, fun Super Mario Bros. Movie T-shirt.

Even Chris Pratt and Charlie Day had a bit of fun, with complementary red and green-hued suits — honestly, they were more burgundy and emerald, but I’ll take it. If you’ve got to wear a suit to the The Super Mario Bros. Movie red carpet, at least have a little cosplaying fun with it. Other members of the cast were outshone, in their comparatively normie red carpet outfits.

These cosplay homages added a dose of campy fun to events that are otherwise more buttoned up. Sure, there are some celebrities known for their playful or themed approaches to red carpet style. Zendaya famously wore a gown with a spider web-like design, and a superhero mask, to the premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home. Jenna Ortega has stayed pretty closely in-character for her Wednesday red carpet events, including the premiere in which she went full out in black lace, a veil, and goth eyeliner. And Lily James dressed as Cinderella, complete with the glass slippers, for the Los Angeles premiere of her Cinderella film, too.

But all of these lean more red carpet glamorous than Jack Black and Anya Taylor-Joy’s whimsical, more literal (and very rad) outfits. I think red carpet events could stand to be a little goofier, and maybe these video game adaptations will give us more chances. Here’s to hoping Keegan-Michael Key shows up to his next red carpet in a Toad hat.