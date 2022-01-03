Jabra’s workout-ready Elite 4 Active earbuds are now available for $120

Back in August, Jabra debuted its ultra affordable Elite 3 earbuds. That model offers all of the core features you’d expect from a set of true wireless earbuds with good sound quality, solid battery life and a comfy fit. And all of that only costs you $80. There were some omissions — most notably the lack of active noise cancellation (ANC) — but the company is officially debuting a new option at CES that checks even more boxes while keeping the price low: the Elite 4 Active.

While these earbuds made an early appearance in the UK last week, Jabra has now officially announced the new set for the US. The Elite 4 Active features a similar design to the range of new earbuds the company began announcing last year. This means the buds should be comfy due to their smaller size and recently redesigned shape. As the name implies, the Elite 4 Active is built to withstand sweaty workouts with an IP57 waterproof rating.

In terms of audio, the Elite 4 Active houses 6mm drivers and you can tweak the EQ via Jabra’s app. This new model also features ANC, which the more affordable Elite 3 does not. The only caveat is that it’s not adjustable like the noise cancellation on the flagship Elite 7 Pro earbuds. Jabra’s transparency mode, HearThrough, is available on the Elite 4 Active to allow you to hear your surroundings when needed. Four mesh covered microphones assist with calls and Jabra says their design will reduce wind noise.

Like the Elite 3, you can expect up to seven hours of battery life with an additional three charges in the case. Jabra has also included features like the ability to use either earbud solo, Google Fast Pair, Alexa built-in and Spotify Tap playback. The best part? They’re available starting today for $120 from Amazon and Jabra.

