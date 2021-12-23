Jabra’s Elite 85t earbuds drop to an all-time low of $140 for today only

All products recommended by The Hamden Journal are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Don’t worry if you’re scrambling for a last-minute audio gift or IOU — you have good timing. Best Buy is selling the Jabra Elite 85t true wireless earbuds for an all-time low price of $140, a sizeable $90 below the usual price. You’ll have to be happy with one color to get that price, and the deal is only available for today (December 23rd), but it’s difficult to object when this undercuts even the Black Friday pricing from a month earlier.

Buy Elite 85t at Best Buy – $140

The Elite 85t might be your choice if you prize active noise cancelling first and foremost. The earbuds do a superb job of blocking outside noises, whether it’s a busy city or a raucous household, and you can customize the ANC levels to filter just enough sounds. They’re also comfortable for extended periods and offer wireless charging you don’t always get at this sale price.

There are limitations. The audio quality is good but not stunning, and you won’t find special tricks like spatial audio or tight integration with specific phones. At $140, though, you probably won’t mind — this is a viable alternative to AirPods, Galaxy Buds and other go-tos for portable listening.

