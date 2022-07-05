Jabra’s Elite 7 Pro earbuds drop to a record low of $140

All products recommended by The Hamden Journal are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Amazon has been busy dropping prices on its own products ahead of Prime Day and several other manufacturers are getting in on the action too. One of them is audio brand Jabra. Its Elite 7 Pro noise-canceling earbuds have dropped to $140 on Amazon. That’s 30 percent off the regular price of $200. It’s also the lowest price we’ve seen to date for the titanium black model.

Buy Jabra Elite Pro 7 at Amazon – $140

Jabra announced the true wireless earbuds last August. They were pegged as a successor to the Elite 85t (which were previously the brand’s smallest earbuds), with a smaller, retooled design. The company says the earbuds use bone conduction in concert with microphones and algorithms to improve voice performance. The idea is that Jabra’s algorithms detect when the microphones pick up certain kinds of background audio and activate the bone conduction function when necessary.

The Elite 7 Pro’s active noise cancellation (ANC) levels are adjustable. Jabra says you’ll get up to nine hours of use on a single charge if ANC is switched on and up to nine hours without that feature. The case (which can be charged wirelessly) can provide another three charges.

In addition, you can configure the on-device controls via Jabra’s Sound+ app. Earlier this year, Jabra for multipoint Bluetooth connectivity, allowing you to connect the earbuds to two devices at the same time — a handy feature for those who often take calls during their workday when they’re usually listening to their computer’s audio.

