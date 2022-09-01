Jabra’s Elite 5 noise-canceling earbuds have a lot to offer for $150

In 2021, Jabra updated its true wireless lineup with a redesigned, feature-packed budget option and a premium set with both powerful active noise cancellation (ANC) and enhanced call features. Back in January, the company tacked on an affordable fitness-focused model with ANC. At IFA 2022, Jabra has new mid-range earbuds that don’t cut a lot of corners to save you money. The Elite 5 are equipped to handle your voice chats, help reduce distractions and offer a list of other handy tools — all for $150.

The Elite 5 has a similar design to Jabra’s other recent earbuds. They’re so similar, I’ll forgive you for mistaking one model for another. However, the common aesthetic isn’t a bad thing since the company opted for a smaller overall size when it began overhauling its buds last year. This compact stature means each option offers a more comfy fit, and that’s true of the Elite 5 too. The water resistance is the same as the cheaper Elite 3 at IP55, but the case for the Elite 5 supports wireless charging like the pricier Elite 7 Pro. It too has a familiar look.

Inside, 6mm driver power the sound and you can customize the EQ via Jabra’s app. Qualcomm’s QCC3050 chip handles the hybrid active noise cancellation setup, monitoring sound from both outside and inside of the ear to battle unwanted noise. Six total microphones are onboard for calls, up from four on the Elite 3, and they’re able to combat wind noise. There’s support for Google Fast Pair and Microsoft Swift Pair, plus the ability to summon Alexa or Google Assistant hands free. And for Android users, there’s one-touch access to Spotify via the Spotify Tap feature. Jabra doesn’t mention ambient sound, or HearThrough as the company calls it, but it’s available on the Elite 3, so it would be an odd omission here.

The Elite 5 has the same battery life stats as the Elite 3: up to seven hours on the buds and up to 28 hours total when you factor in the case. The difference here is that those figures are with ANC on, so if you disable that feature, you’re likely to get more listening time than with the more affordable model since it doesn’t have ANC. Lastly, multipoint connectivity is available on the Elite 5, so you can link up to multiple devices simultaneously.

As you make your way up Jabra’s Elite line, the features get better with each model. The Elite 5 sits squarely in the middle, with slightly more than the Elite 3 and slightly less than the Elite 7 Pro. Currently though, this newest set of earbuds might be a tough sell. Jabra is offering the Elite 7 Pro for $130 for a limited time, which matches the lowest price we’ve seen. But if you prefer the Elite 5, they’re available starting today in black and gold/beige color options.