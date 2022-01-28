Jabra rolls out multipoint Bluetooth support for Elite 7 Pro and Active earbuds

I’ve written many times that multipoint support has been a signature feature of Jabra earbuds for a long time now. So it was a little disappointing when the company’s Elite 7 Pro and Elite 7 Active buds were released last year without the ability to connect to two audio sources at once. Jabra had promised all along that it would eventually enable multipoint by way of a firmware update, and today’s the day that new software is making its way to customers.

If you own either set of Jabra’s premium 2021 earbuds, you can now head into the Sound Plus app for Android or iOS and update the earbuds to gain multipoint support and a few other new features. Early indications are that multipoint is working as expected.

Jabra says the latest firmware also brings Google Assistant certification to the Elite 7 Pro and Active, allowing you to choose Assistant as your preferred voice helper on Android. The MyFit feature has been tweaked, and the new firmware also includes the standard connectivity improvements and bug fixes.

The Elite 7 Pro and Active cost $199.99 and $179.99, respectively. They share similar sound quality and noise cancellation capabilities, but the 7 Pro has a superior voice mic system, and the Active model has a special coating to help them stay in ears during vigorous exercise. They were recently joined in Jabra’s lineup by the cheaper $119.99 Elite 4 Active earbuds.