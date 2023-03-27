It’s your last chance to buy from Nintendo’s Wii U and 3DS eShops

It’s the end of an era as Nintendo is shutting down its Wii U and 3DS eShops today (March 27th) at 5PM PST (8PM EST). After that, you’ll no longer be able to purchase new games for those consoles, though you’ll still be able to redownload titles you’ve already purchased for the time being.

The company first warned of the eShop closures back in February 2022, and barred users from adding funds to their accounts on August 29th. Nintendo wrote at the time that that the move was “part of the natural lifecycle for any product line as it becomes less used by consumers over time.”

That may be true, but a trove of over 1,000 digital games will be lost in the shutdown, including Dr. Luigi, Mini Mario & Friends: Amiibo Challenge, and Pokémon Picross, to name but a few. In total, 450 digital-only Wii U games, 600 digital-only 3DS games and 530 virtual console games will disappear, VGC reported. Of the latter, 335 aren’t currently available on Nintendo Switch Online.

That means the only option for folks who want to play these classic games will be physical copies, which have soared in value. Many other download-exclusive games, meanwhile, will disappear for good.