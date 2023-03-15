It’s on sight between Ali Wong and Steven Yeun in Beef’s first trailer

For many people, the waves of rage that take hold whenever someone cuts them off in traffic come as quickly as they go, but that could not be further from the truth for the aggrieved strangers in the first trailer for Netflix and A24’s upcoming series Beef from Lee Sung Jin starring Ali Wong and Steven Yeun.
Before the pair first meets one fateful day, neither Danny Cho (Yeun) nor Amy Lau (Wong) have any way of knowing just how hopeless, burned out, and adrift the other is feeling about their personal lives. Though Amy seemingly has it all — a loving husband named George (Joseph Lee), kids, and a beautiful home — she can’t help but feel there’s something deeply important missing in her life that her family can’t fix. Danny, a contractor whose finances are taking a major hit, seemingly doesn’t know how he’s going to be able to stay afloat.
Both of them are in the midst of existential crises when they have a chance encounter in a parking lot that ends with birds being flipped. But when Danny decides to chase after Amy in his car and the pair ends up racing through the suburbs with every intent of driving one another off the road, it’s just the beginning of an unhinged but seemingly funny-as-hell feud that’s going to unfold across Beef’s first season. Beef’s trailer gives you a solid sense of just how surprisingly cinematic and introspective the A24-produced dark comedy’s going to be when Beef hits Netflix on April 6th, but what’s really going to be interesting to see is how Amy and Danny end up burying the hatchet — either metaphorically or literally into one another as revenge.