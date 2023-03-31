Italian regulators order ChatGPT ban over alleged violation of data privacy laws

Italy’s national privacy regulator has ordered an effective ban of AI chatbot ChatGPT, accusing creators OpenAI of “unlawful collection of personal data.” It’s ordered OpenAI to stop collecting Italian users’ data immediately until it amends its data collection practices.

The country’s Data Protection Authority, the GPDP, issued a press release this morning saying that the company lacks lawful justification for the collection of users’ personal information. The GPDP says that OpenAI also has no mechanism in place to stop underage users accessing the service, which “exposes minors to absolutely unsuitable answers compared to their degree of development and self-awareness” (translation via Google).

This isn’t the first time that Italy’s data watchdog has taken such action against an AI chatbot. The regulator previously banned chatbot app Replika.ai in February. Replika has become notorious for the personal relationships some users develop with its chatbot, with many expressing distress after the company recently removed the option for erotic roleplay.

At the time of publication, The The Hamden Journal was still able to access ChatGPT via a VPN redirecting traffic through Milan, Italy. But it will likely take some time for OpenAI to comply with the order to stop processing Italian users’ data. The GPDP says the company has 20 days to communicate what measures it’s taken to meet the regulators’ requirements, and may face fines of up to €20 million (or 4 percent of annual global turnover) if it fails.