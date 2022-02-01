It Takes Two is being adapted for film and television

Hazelight Studios, the indie developer behind the action-adventure game It Takes Two, is working with dj2 Entertainment to adapt the title for film and television, according to a report from Variety. Pat Casey and Josh Miller, the screenwriters behind the Sonic the Hedgehog movie, are set to adapt the game, although no studio or network has been attached to the project yet.

“The potential is huge for a great adaption to film or television”

“Creating the world and story in It Takes Two was so much fun for me and the team,” Hazelight founder Josef Fares told Variety. “Since it has a strong narrative with many crazy characters and just as crazy co-op action moments, the potential is huge for a great adaption to film or television.”

Fares, who actually started his career as a filmmaker, was first flung into the gaming spotlight with Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons and A Way Out. His latest game, It Takes Two, tells the story of May and Cody, a struggling couple going through the process of divorce. The two are magically transformed into dolls created by their daughter, Rose, and must work together to return to their human bodies. As the couple faces off against unlikely foes, like a vacuum cleaner and a toolbox, they must also work out their differences with a talking, mustachioed therapy book that’s bent on patching up their relationship.

Variety’s sources claim the project is currently the subject of a bidding war to obtain the rights to the adaption. In addition to a Sonic the Hedgehog sequel, dj2 Entertainment is also working on an animated adaption of Tomb Raider for Netflix, as well as live-action TV shows of Disco Elysium and Life Is Strange.