It looks like the ‘Uncharted 4’ and ‘Lost Legacy’ bundle is coming to PC on October 19th

It seems that nine long months after a remastered bundle of Naughty Dog’s Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End and Uncharted: Lost Legacy , PC gamers will be able to find out . According to a listing on the Epic Games Store Twitter gaming deals maestro Wario64, Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection will hit that storefront on October 19th. It appears Epic published the information ahead of schedule, as currently displays a 404 error. The leak from SteamDB that October 19th was the release date.

Legacy of Thieves Collection is supposed to be coming to Steam before the end of the year as well, but it appears that if you pre-order through Epic, you’ll gain access to a Sully’s Seaplane glider in at no extra cost. Nathan Drake and Chloe Frazer skins earlier this year to promote the .

The apparent timing of the Legacy of Thieves Collection PC release is interesting, since Sony said Spider-Man: Miles Morales is . One would think they’d try to space things out a bit. In any case, perhaps Sony will soon host a PlayStation showcase that clears everything up.