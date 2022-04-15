iRobot’s poop-detecting Roomba j7+ robot vacuum is $200 off right now

All products recommended by The Hamden Journal are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

If you missed the last sale on iRobot’s latest robot vacuums, you’re in luck. Both the Roomba j7+ and the Roomba s9+ are $200 off at Wellbots when you use the code ENGMOM200 at checkout. That brings them down to $599 and $799, respectively, which are both close to the best prices we’ve seen on both vacuums.

Buy Roomba j7+ at Wellbots – $599

Buy Roomba s9+ at Wellbots – $799

The newer of the two is the Roomba j7+, which came out at the end of last year. It’s technically not as powerful as the s9+, but it has new AI-driven computer vision technology that helps it detect objects and move around them as it cleans. Because of that, iRobot dubbed this their “pet-poop detecting” robot, and the company even has the Pet Owner Official Promise (or P.O.O.P. for short), which states that you’ll get a new vacuum if the one you bought fails to avoid accidental pet poop in your home.

The Roomba j7+ isn’t the most powerful vacuum in the company’s lineup, but it does have 10x the suction power of a standard Roomba, plus smart mapping, dual multi-surface brushes and more. The “plus” model also comes with a clean base into which the robo-vac will automatically empty its dustbin after each cleaning job.

The Roomba s9+, on the other hand, is the top-of-the-line vacuum from iRobot, and it has 40x the suction power of the standard models, a 3D sensor for object detection and a design that helps it clean room corners more easily. Both it and the Roomba j7+ are compatible with Amazon’s Alexa and the Google Assistant, so in addition to controlling them from the iRobot mobile app, you can also tell them to clean up your home using voice commands.

Follow @The Hamden JournalDeals on Twitter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.