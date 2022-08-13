iRobot’s pet poop-detecting Roomba j7+ vacuum is $200 off right now

If you’ve been on the lookout for a robot vacuum to help you clean your home, a new sale at Wellbots gives you the chance to pick up some of iRobot’s most advanced devices for less. The Roomba j7 and j7+ robo-vacs are both $200 off when you use the code ENGADGET200 at checkout, bringing them down to $399 and $599, respectively. If you want to go all-out, you can also get $200 off the Roomba s9+ using the same code and get it for $799.

Both the j7 series and the s9+ earned spots in our best robot vacuums guide. The j7 models are better for most people because they’re cheaper and still have a ton of advanced features. iRobot came out with these models about one year ago and billed them as their first pet poop-detecting robo-vacs. AI-driven computer vision helps these machines navigate around obstacles more efficiently, which means they should be able to avoid any accidents your pets have on your floors. Plus, if they don’t avoid the mess, iRobot promises it’ll send you a new vacuum to replace your soiled one.

In use, the Roomba j7 cleans both carpeted and hard floors well and it navigates back to its charging base before it runs out of battery. If you go for the j7+, you’ll get a clean base as well, which is essentially a garbage can attached to the charging dock into which the robot empties its bin after each job. If you really don’t like vacuuming and want to interact with your machine as little as possible, the clean base will come in handy since it can hold up to 60 days worth of debris.

As for the Roomba s9+, it’s probably overkill for most people — but it’s one of the best robot vacuums available today. It has a sleek design and, since it has 40x the suction power of a standard Roomba, it cleans floors really well and does a good job picking up pet hair. It also returns to its clean base after each job and it’ll empty its dustbin automatically. Both it and the j7 series can connect to iRobot’s mobile app, allowing you to start cleaning jobs remotely and set schedules and check in on the machine if it gets stuck anywhere in your home. iRobot’s app is another major selling point for these devices — it’s pretty straight-forward and easy to use, so if it’s your first time using a robot vacuum, it won’t be too hard to set it up and customize it to your liking.

