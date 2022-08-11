iRobot’s excellent Roomba i3 EVO is available refurbished for $170 off today

Another Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event has come and gone, leaving behind a flurry of announcements pertaining to foldable phones, wireless earbuds, and the beastly Galaxy Watch 5 Pro. Thankfully, there are still plenty of ways to take advantage of Samsung’s ongoing preorder promotions — ahem, see here, here, and here — all of which will be available until the latest batch of Galaxy devices arrive on August 26th. If flagship-level foldables and newfangled Android smartwatches aren’t your thing, though, we’ve got you covered with a smattering of deals.

First up is the iRobot Roomba i3 EVO, which is currently on sale on eBay in refurbished condition for $179.99 ($170 off) with a two-year manufacturer’s warranty from iRobot. Although the robovac doesn’t come with an auto-empty base like the pricier i3 Plus EVO, it still packs almost as many bells and whistles as our top pick for the best robot vacuum, the Roomba J7. The i3 EVO offers the same suction level and nearly the same battery life as well as voice control, scheduling, and smart mapping (via a more recent firmware update). You’ll likely have to tidy up a bit before running the robovac given its tendency to get caught on cables and smaller objects, but if you can live with the caveats, the i3 EVO is a terrific option.

iRobot Roomba i3 EVO (refurbished) Like its pricier j7 counterpart, the more spartan iRobot Roomba i3 EVO uses two rubber brushes and a side brush to clean. It makes up for its leaner features with a lower price and excellent software updates that have added functionality.

If you’re an Apple user and in need of a capable stylus for drawing or jotting down notes, the second-gen Apple Pencil is currently on sale at Amazon, Target, and Walmart for $99 ($30 off), matching its lowest price to date. It’s nearly five years old at this point; however, it remains one of the best options available for the latest iPad Pro, iPad Air, and iPad Mini.

Apple Pencil (second-gen) The second-gen Apple Pencil ditches the awkward Lightning port charging, adopting a magnetic mechanism that attaches to the side of the latest iPad Pro, iPad Air, and iPad Mini models. It can also recharge while magnetically attached and supports tap gestures.

Whether you’re a huge Resident Evil fan or just curious about the legendary horror series, the latest Humble bundle is worth checking out. The robust package pulls together 10 titles in the Resident Evil franchise on Steam — including recent remasters and remakes — for just $30 (a combined savings of $245). Since Humble donates a portion of each purchase to charity, you can opt to pay more than $30 for all of the titles or as little as $1 for just a few games from the selection.

The discounted bundle includes Resident Evil, the Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 3 remakes, Resident Evil 4, Resident Evil 5, Resident Evil 6, Resident Evil 7, Resident Evil: Revelations, Resident Evil: Revelations 2, Resident Evil Zero, and even a coupon for half off the latest in the series, Resident Evil Village (dropping its price on the Humble store to $30).

That’s a lot of Resident Evil for less than the average cost of a single game, and a portion of your money goes toward the nonprofit organization Direct Relief. If you recently bought a Steam Deck, this deal might be especially enticing. After all, who doesn’t want to give themselves a jump-scare from Mr. X while hiding under a blanket?

Resident Evil Decades of Horror Game Bundle (PC) A digital bundle containing a number of classic and modern Resident Evil games on Steam, including remasters and remakes. The bundle also contains a coupon for 50 percent off Resident Evil Village, which is valid until September 7th at 2PM ET / 11AM PT.

The USB-C charger has become a modern staple when it comes to electronics, so much so that it often pays dividends to have one or two on hand wherever you go. Thankfully, if you’re looking to pick up a fast charger for your iPhone 13 or simply a spare option for the road, Amazon is currently offering Anker’s budget-friendly 511 Charger in a number of colors for just $14.39 (20 percent off the charger’s usual list price).

The miniature single-port offering is one of the smallest power bricks available; however, it can still supply up to 20 watts over USB-C despite being nearly the same size as Apple’s official 5W alternative. Plus, you can use it with pretty much anything, from Apple’s latest iPad to Pixel phones and Samsung’s Galaxy devices.

Anker 511 Charger Anker’s Nano charger charges phones quickly — up to 20 watts — and is small enough to easily carry around in a purse or backpack.

A few additional deals to take note of

Amazon’s last-gen Kindle Paperwhite from 2018 is on sale at Amazon in the blue ad-supported, 32GB configuration for $89.99, nearly matching its best price to date. The aging e-reader doesn’t feature a USB-C port or other niceties that define the latest Paperwhite model, but it still features weekslong battery life and a display that’s both waterproof and backlit. Read our review .

. Comply’s foam ear tips for the AirPods Pro are just $17.49 ($7.50 off) at Amazon when you click the on-page coupon for 30 percent off. These memory foam tips offer a more secure and comfortable fit than the stock tips, and they come in sizes small, medium, and large.

The Vizio Elevate is quite simply one of the coolest soundbars you can buy. The 5.1.4 soundbar system comes with two satellite speakers and a dedicated subwoofer, but the real draw is the left and right side speakers, which can rotate upward when playing Dolby Atmos audio. Normally $1,099.99, you can pick up the Elevate right now at Amazon and Best Buy for $749.99, which is the best price we’ve seen on the terrific soundbar since Amazon Prime Day. Read our guide to the best soundbars .

. Hyperkin’s Xbox 20th Anniversary limited-edition version of “The Duke” is down to $58.76 (about $31 off) in white on Amazon. It’s kind of bulky and dumb for a modern controller, but it’s a lovable recreation of the original Xbox controller from 20 years ago, complete with a center LCD / home button that plays the original console’s boot-up animation.

The Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 are still on sale at Best Buy and Amazon for $299 ($80 off), which remains the lowest price we’ve seen on the excellent pair of comfy, noise-canceling headphones. Read our review .

. If you’re an ‘80s kid, a ‘90s kid, or really just any kind of kid at heart, you can pick up the 1,508-piece Lego Transformers Optimus Prime kit for $170 (about $10 off) at Amazon. It’s the first time this set has been discounted, and it’s difficult to find popular Lego kits in stock, even at MSRP. Watch our own Sean Hollister build one in a timelapse video on TikTok.

B&H Photo has the Audio-Technica AT2020USB Plus USB mic for $99 ($50 off) for today only. This cardioid condenser mic is great for podcasting and streaming, and it comes with a small desktop tripod. Though, like most condenser microphones, while it’s great for capturing voices and fine details, it also picks up a lot of other sounds in the room — so consider getting a mount to bring it closer to your mouth to better isolate your voice.