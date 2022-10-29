iPhone 15 Pro models could ditch mechanical volume and power buttons

The iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max could swap mechanical volume and power buttons for solid-state toggles that use haptic feedback instead. That’s according to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo , who says the buttons could function like the solid-state home button first released on the iPhone 7 that you can’t physically press down but vibrates in response to touch.

In a tweet, Kuo explains Apple will have to add Taptic Engines on the left and right side of the two high-end iPhone 15 models to “provide force feedback to make users feel like they are pressing physical buttons.” This would bring the number of Taptic engines inside the iPhone 15 from one to three. Kuo doesn’t mention the base iPhone 15 or the iPhone 15 Plus, so these two models might keep the same clicky power and volume buttons.