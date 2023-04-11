iPhone 15 leaks and rumors: everything we’re expecting from Apple’s 2023 flagship

New iPhone 15 Pro renders show that rumored mute button.

The fancier iPhones will apparently switch from a mute switch to a mute button this year, and new renders in a video spotted by leaker ShrimpApplePro reveal that it, well, looks like a button. If this is the real deal, I’m curious if it will be an improvement over the switch, which has been an iPhone staple since the very first one.

In the video, you can also see the iPhone 15 Pro’s rumored unified volume button and that the iPhone 15 will apparently keep the mute switch and separate volume buttons.