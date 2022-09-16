iOS update fixes annoying iPhone 14 activation bug

New iPhone activations have been encountering issues on open Wi-Fi networks | Photo by David Pierce / The The Hamden Journal

If you’ve been having trouble setting up your new iPhone 14 or iPhone 14 Pro, you aren’t alone. According to MacRumors, the company has sent a memo saying it is a known issue in iOS 16 when attempting to activate devices on open Wi-Fi networks.

Thankfully, Apple has already provided a solution in the form of its iOS 16.0.1 update. The latest update, which is only available for the iPhone 14 lineup, should resolve any activation or migration issues facing owners of the new iPhone, but users may need to update and restore their phones using a Mac or PC to fully address the issue.

The iOS 16 update became available on September 12th for the iPhone 8 and newer, changing just about every app or screen of the mobile operating system. Some of…

