iOS 16 will reportedly include an always-on display feature for future iPhones

With little more than a week away, more details about what Apple could announce at its annual developer conference are emerging. In his latest newsletter, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman suggests the company will have a fair amount to share about iOS 16, including enhancements to the lock screen. Gruman says the next version of Apple’s mobile operating system will include wallpapers with widget-like capabilities.

Additionally, iOS 16 will reportedly include support for an always-on display feature that will be initially exclusive to the company’s next iPhone Pro models. The functionality would allow those devices to show you notifications and other glanceable information without the need to fully wake their displays. That’s a feature that’s long been available on many Android phones, and Apple had reportedly planned to add it to the iPhone 13 last year but later changed its plans.

Reiterating his , Gurman says iOS 16 will also include enhancements to how the operating system handles multitasking and windowing. Gurman cites a from developer Steve Troughton-Smith that shows Apple is likely working on a way to let iOS users resize app windows. That’s a feature that would be particularly useful on iPad. Gurman says he also expects the company to add new social network-like features within Messages. Thankfully, we won’t have to wait long to see what Apple has planned for iOS 16. WWDC 2022 kicks off on June 6th.