iOS 16 allows Face ID on iPhones to work in landscape orientation

With a revamped lock screen, redesigned notifications and an enhanced Focus mode, iOS 16 promises to bring a lot of useful new features to Apple’s iPhone later this year. But as is always the case with keynotes like WWDC, there’s not enough time to cover every enhancement. And one such feature Apple didn’t mention is that iOS will allow you to use Face ID even when your iPhone is oriented horizontally.

The quality of life improvement was spotted by Vox Media product manager Parker Ortolani on Apple’s iOS 16 preview webpage. As The Verge points out, Apple has allowed iPad owners to use Face ID in this way for a while now, so it’s not exactly a new feature. Still, it’s one of those changes iPhone users, particularly those who use devices like the Razer Kishi and Backbone One, will appreciate. On its preview page, Apple says the feature will work with supported models without specifying the exact ones included in that list. We’ve reached out to the company for more information.

