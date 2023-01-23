iOS 16.3 is now available with a big focus on security

New Unity wallpaper honors Black history and culture in celebration of Black History Month
Security Keys for Apple ID allow users to strengthen the security of their account by requiring a physical security key as part of the two factor authentication sign in process on new devices
Support for HomePod (2nd generation)
Emergency SOS calls now require holding the side button with the up or down volume button and then releasing in order to prevent inadvertent emergency calls
Fixes an issue in Freeform where some drawing strokes created with Apple Pencil or your finger may not appear on shared boards
Addresses an issue where the wallpaper may appear black on the Lock Screen
Fixes an issue where horizontal lines may temporarily appear while waking up iPhone 14 Pro Max
Fixes an issue where the Home Lock Screen widget does not accurately display Home app status
Addresses an issue where Siri may not respond properly to music requests
Resolves issues where Siri requests in CarPlay may not be understood correctly