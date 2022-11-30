iOS 16.1.2 includes ‘optimizations’ for car crash detection

Apple has just released iOS 16.1.2, and the company is calling out two key updates in its patch notes: “improved compatibility with wireless carriers” and “Crash Detection optimizations on iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models.”

The Crash Detection enhancements could be particularly notable, as there have been some issues with inadvertent activations since the feature launched. Crash Detection is designed to activate Emergency SOS and alert emergency services if it thinks you’ve been in a car crash, but the feature has also triggered for people safely riding rollercoasters, according to a report from The Wall Street Journal. Based on the vague iOS 16.1.2 patch notes, it’s unclear if the update addresses these sorts of mistaken alerts, but we’ve asked Apple if it can clarify.