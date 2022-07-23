Interview with a Vampire trailer gives look at remake during SDCC 2022

Vampire fans have had a lot of good content lately — from romance anime and YA shows, to What We Do in the Shadows realizing what we all dream of (vampire nightclub). But the vampires with a cult literary pedigree are officially on their way: AMC’s Interview With a Vampire series will premiere on Oct. 2

A new trailer for the series features Louis, Lestat, and the child vampiress Claudia, slinking around hot New Orleans nights wrestling with their “dark gift” and sucking plenty of blood — as well as Louis in the present day spilling his secrets to a mortal reporter.

The Interview with a Vampire show has been in development hell for a while, as the rights to Rice’s The Vampire Chronicles were passed around. AMC acquired the rights to Rice’s most famous works in 2020, and announced plans to adapt her books by season, starting with Interview with a Vampire. (Rice herself passed away in 2021.)

The first season is set to follow the novel of the same name, focusing on Louis de Pointe du Lac (Jacob Anderson, who played Grey Worm on Game of Thrones) telling his 200-year life story to journalist Daniel Malloy (Eric Bogosian, who you may know from a million different places including Succession, Uncut Gems, and Blade: Trinity).

Crucial to Louis’ story is his relationship to the cunning and canny Lestat de Lioncourt (Sam Reid), and Claudia (Bailey Bass), the child vampire Lestat creates for them to care for. Christian Robinson and Kalyne Coleman have also joined the cast in recurring roles.

The cast will be stepping into big shoes: 1994’s Interview with a Vampire — starring Tom Cruise, Brad Pitt, and Kirsten Dunst — still looms large in the minds of Rice fans. But showrunners Rolin Jones (Perry Mason) and Alan Taylor (Game of Thrones) hope their adaptation lives up to the thirst Vampire Chronicles fans have for the franchise.

“We know how much this book and the ones that follow mean to their massive fan base. We feel you over our shoulders as we tend the Savage Garden,” Taylor told The Hollywood Reporter in June 2021. “Louis and Lestat are coming out of hiding and we can’t wait to reunite them with you.”

You can find all of The Hamden Journal’s coverage of SDCC 2022 news, trailers, and more here.