Interpol issues ‘red notice’ for Terra stablecoin co-founder Do Kwon

Do Kwon, a co-founder of Terraform Labs, has insisted that he’s not on the run after the collapse of the TerraUSD stablecoin, but Interpol is apparently under the impression he’s a fugitive. According to South Korean publication Yonhap and The New York Times, South Korean prosecutors said that Interpol has issued a “red notice” asking for help from worldwide law enforcement to find and arrest Kwon.

Interpol:

Red Notices are issued for fugitives wanted either for prosecution or to serve a sentence. A Red Notice is a request to law enforcement worldwide to locate and provisionally arrest a person pending extradition, surrender, or similar legal action.

Earlier this month, South Korea issued a warrant for the arrest of Kwon and five other…

