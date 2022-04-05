Internet simulator Hypnospace Outlaw gets two games set in its universe

The makers of the ’90s internet simulator, Hypnospace Outlaw, have announced two new games set in the same universe as the popular narrative adventure. The first game is another internet simulator, this one inspired by the 2000s-era internet called Dreamsettler, and the second is a first-person shooter called Slayers X: Terminal Aftermath: Vengance of the Slayer that follows Hypnospace character Zane Lofton. The games are being developed by studios Tendershoot and Noble Robot and published by No More Robots.

According to a release, both newly announced games are “coming soon” to Windows PC and consoles. They both build off of indie darling Hypnospace Outlaw, which has a special eye for the sort of playful design and internet oddities that characterized surfing the web throughout the ’90s.

In Dreamsettler you’ll spend your time browsing the eccentricities of the web throughout the 2000s. In it, you’ll be asked to solve mysteries and unravel global conspiracies. An announcement trailer teases some of the websites players will encounter this time around and the overall look really leans into the cheesiness of the prevalent 3D designs of that time period.

Slayers X is a bit of a different beast, since it’s a first-person shooter rather than a point-and-click adventure. In the release, the developers described it as “comedy boomer shooter” where you’ll play as Hypnospace favorite and resident cool guy Zane Lofton. Slayers X will tell the story of him as he tries to taking down The Psyko Sindikate, “who are using Hackblood energy to bring evil enemies to life and take over the world,” a release said.