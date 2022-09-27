Intel’s top Arc A770 GPU is priced at $329, available October 12th

Intel’s top A770 GPU goes on sale next month. | Image: Intel

Intel is officially announcing pricing for its top Arc graphics card today. The top-of-the-line Arc A770 will arrive on October 12th, starting at $329. This price matches that of Nvidia’s RTX 3060, a card that the A770 is expected to comfortably outperform.

“We’ve been seeing that for a long time the price of GPUs is right in this $200–$300 range, but what’s happened in the last few years is that they’ve gotten super expensive,” says Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger. “You should be frustrated because you are losing out as the gaming community, and today we’re fixing that.”

The A770 will include up to 16GB of GDDR6 memory, a 2100MHz clock, and 32 Xe cores. Intel hasn’t released full benchmarks for the A770 yet, but it shared some recent results…

