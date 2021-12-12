Intel shows research for packing more computing power into chips beyond 2025

Researchers at Intel Corp have showcased work this weekend that they believe will help in speeding up and shrinking computing chips over the next ten years with some of the technology aimed at stacking components on top of one another. The Research Components Group at the company introduced this work in publications at the international conference held at San Francisco. The company has been working to regain their lead in making the fastest and smallest chips, a feat that is now claimed by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co and Samsung Electronics Ltd.



Pat Gelsinger, CEO of Intel has also created commercial plans that are aimed at regaining the lead by 2025. The paper itself delves into plans for the company post-2025.



One of the ways that Intel stands out in terms of performance is by packing more computing power into chips by stacking tiles, or what they call “chiplets”, in 3D rather than making the chips 2D. the work showcased demonstrated 10 times as many connections between stacked tiles, proving that more complex tiles can be stacked on top of one another.



The most advanced demonstration showed by the ream was a way to stack transistors, which are tiny switches forming the most basic building blocks of chips through 1s and 0s.

