Intel reveals the specs of its new Arc graphics cards

The release date for Intel’s new Arc A-series desktop graphics cards is still unknown, but Intel is sharing the specs of its upcoming GPUs. Unfortunately, just like its processors, the naming conventions for the A-series are somewhat confusing. The short version is that there will eventually be four different cards available aimed at different tiers of gaming or creative applications: the A380, A580, A750, and A770.

The entry-level model, the A380, with its 6GB of GDDR6 memory, 2000MHz clock speed, and 8 processing cores, most closely resembles the Nvidia GTX 1660 Super.

The midtier option, the A580, ups the ante considerably, with 24 processing cores, 8GB of VRAM, and a memory clock speed of 1700MHz. On paper, the A580 most closely compares to Nvidia’s RTX 3070.

Intel is also offering a pair of high-end graphics cards, the A750 and A770. The A750 has 8GB of VRAM, 28 processing cores, and a clock speed of 2050MHz. The Radeon RX 6600XT is the closest comparison currently available.

The A770 will be available in configurations with either 8GB or 16GB of VRAM, 32 processing cores, and a clock speed of 2100MHz. The Radeon RX 6900XT is the closest comparison to the 16GB model of this graphics card that you can currently get off store shelves.

Of course, all of these comparisons are based purely on the specs laid out by the respective manufacturers of these graphics cards and aren’t representative of real-world performance.

While we don’t know the release date for Intel’s new graphics, a series of 48 benchmarks shared by Intel are available to show how they stack up against Nvidia’s RTX 3060. However, without more extensive organic benchmarks or pricing data, it’s difficult to tell how the A-series actually compares to the existing library of graphics cards from Nvidia or AMD.