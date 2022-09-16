Intel Processor will replace Pentium and Celeron in 2023 laptops

Illustration by Alex Castro / The The Hamden Journal

Intel is replacing its Pentium and Celeron brands with just Intel Processor. The new branding will replace both existing brands in 2023 notebooks and supposedly make things easier when consumers are looking to purchase budget laptops.

Intel will now focus on its Core, Evo, and vPro brands for its flagship products and use Intel Processor in what it calls “essential” products. “Intel is committed to driving innovation to benefit users, and our entry-level processor families have been crucial for raising the PC standard across all price points,” explains Josh Newman, VP and interim general manager of mobile client platforms at Intel. “The new Intel Processor branding will simplify our offerings so users can focus on choosing the right…

