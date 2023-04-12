Intel is optimizing its fabs to become an ARM chip manufacturer

Intel and ARM, arguably two of the most important players in modern chipmaking, are joining forces. On Wednesday, the companies a “multigeneration” agreement to optimize Intel’s for use with ARM designs and intellectual property. The deal won’t see Intel’s division produce chipsets for ARM. Instead, it will make it easier for ARM licensees, including the likes of and , to hire Intel to make chips in the future.

To start, the firms plan to focus on optimizing Intel 18A for mobile system-on-a-chip designs. In the future, Intel and ARM say their partnership could extend to silicon designed for use in cars, Internet of Things devices and data centers. Additionally, the support Intel will offer ARM licensees will extend beyond wafer production to include “packaging, software and chiplets,” suggesting Intel envisions itself acting as a one-stop shop for companies that want it to produce their ARM designs.

Naturally, Intel is also quick to allude to the geopolitical ramifications of the agreement. “This collaboration will enable a more balanced global supply chain for foundry customers working in mobile SoC design on Arm-based CPU cores,” the company said. According to an estimate Counterpoint Research , Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) produces nearly 70 percent of all the chipsets that are critical to modern smartphones. On Monday, China that involved the encirclement of Taiwan. The drills heightened fears of an impending war on the island.

