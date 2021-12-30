PCIe 5.0 SSDs have already started to get announced ahead of CES 2022, with Samsung and Adata teasing early hardware that supports the new standard. But it’s not just theoretical: Intel has released a new demo video showing off Samsung’s new PM1743 PCIe NVMe SSD in action (together with Intel’s Core i9-12900K CPU, of course) to hit data speeds over 13GB/s in the real world.

Perks of the job! Was going to save this demo for #CES2022 but with that off the table, why not just share it with everyone right now?! Here’s a 12th Gen ⁦@intel⁩ Core i9-12900K system paired with a new ⁦@Samsung⁩ PM1743 PCIe 5.0 SSD getting over 13GB/s!! pic.twitter.com/oyL08KzDtV — Ryan Shrout (@ryanshrout) December 30, 2021

To put that in perspective, the PlayStation 5 touts a PCIe Gen 4 SSD as one of its main selling points, with Sony arguing that the ultra-fast speeds on its solid-state drive enable the near-instant load times on its consoles. That drive tops out at about 5.5GB/s, or more than half of the speeds that the Intel / Samsung system can manage.

Of course, that kind of data transfer rate isn’t exactly the most feasible set up right now, given that it requires a rig with Intel’s latest, most powerful processor and an enterprise-grade SSD that isn’t even out yet (and, presumably, will come with a pretty hefty price tag whenever consumer-grade versions do hit shelves sometime in the future).

Still, the demo is an impressive one that shows off the potential of what next-generation storage setups could offer once PCIe 5.0 drives do become the norm down the line.