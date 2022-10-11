Instant Pots, air fryers and cookers are up to half off for Amazon’s October Prime Day

All products recommended by The Hamden Journal are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing.

If you’ve been eyeing those Instant Pots or Instant air fryers that everyone seems to have, they’re on sale as part of Amazon’s Prime Early Access Day with savings up to 50 percent. Some of the key products include the Instant Vortex 5.7-quart air fryer oven combo ($70 or 50 percent off), the Instant pot Duo Plus ($90 or 40 percent off) and the Instant Pot Crisp 11-in-1 Air Fryer ($170 or 37 percent off).

While Instant Pot Vortex is an air fryer, it also has one-touch controls for baking, roasting and reheating. It allows supports customized programs for specific types of food, so you can cook wings, potatoes or even cinnamon buns with a single touch. Grab the 5.7-quart model for just $70, or half off the regular price.

Instant Pot’s 8-quart 9-in-1 Duo Plus model is also on sale, if what you need is the brand’s classic pressure cooker. It has dropped to $90, or $76 off the retail retail price. The Duo Plus has nine functions in one device and could act as a rice cooker, slow cooker, yogurt maker, steamer, sauté pan, food warmer, sous vide and sterilizer, in addition to being a pressure cooker. It has 15 customizable programs to make cooking ribs, cake, soup and other types of food a lot easier as well.

Other notable items include the Instant Pot Crisp 11-in-1 Air Fryer ($170), that offers both Air Fryer and pressure cooker options. In addition, grab the Instant Vortex Pro Air Fryer that also offers rotisserie and convection oven functions for $110 (35 percent off) and the Instant Accu Slim Sous Vide that acts as a precision cooker and immersion circulator at $70 (30 percent off).

