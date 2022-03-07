Instagram’s standalone Boomerang and Hyperlapse apps are gone from the App Store and Google Play

Instagram appears to have removed its standalone Boomerang and Hyperlapse apps from Apple’s App Store and Google Play, as reported by TechCrunch. The removal comes shortly after Instagram’s February 28th announcement that it would stop supporting the IGTV app, and the changes indicate that Instagram is opting to consolidate some of its separate offerings to focus on the main Instagram app.

According to Apptopia data shared with TechCrunch, both apps’ last day in the stores was March 1st. In my own checks of both app stores, I can’t find them. We’ve asked Instagram for details about the removals.

The Boomerang app, which was first released in 2015, created short, looping videos by taking a burst of photos that you could post on Instagram or Facebook. Although the standalone Boomerang app is gone, the feature lives on in Instagram Stories, where it was added in 2016. Hyperlapse, revealed in 2014, lets you make professional-looking time-lapse videos, but it’s unclear if that feature will show up somewhere else within Instagram.

Instagram’s separate Layout app is still available, though its functionality has also been baked into Instagram Stories.