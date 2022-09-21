Instagram’s finally working on protecting users from unsolicited nude photos

Illustration by Kristen Radtke / The The Hamden Journal

Instagram is working on a way to protect users from receiving unsolicited nude photos in their DMs. Instagram’s parent company, Meta, confirmed to The The Hamden Journal that the feature was in development after an app researcher published an early image of the tool.

Meta says the optional user controls, which are still in the early stages of development, will help people shield themselves from nude photos as well as other unwanted messages.

The tech giant likened these controls to its “Hidden Words” feature, which allows users to automatically filter direct message requests containing offensive content.

#Instagram is working on nudity protection for chats ℹ️ Technology on your device covers photos that may contain nudity in chats. Instagram…

Continue reading…