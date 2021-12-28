Instagram will ‘double down’ on video in 2022 and focus on Reels

In a brief year-end video message, head Adam Mosseri offered some insight into what’s ahead for the platform. “We’re going to have to rethink what Instagram is because the world is changing quickly and we’re going to have to change with it,” he said. Mosseri laid out Instagram’s priorities for 2022, which include doubling down on video.

Mosseri said Instagram will “consolidate all of our video products around Reels and continue to grow that product.” Instagram has been making some changes to how it handles videos in recent months. In October, it the IGTV brand to bring longer-form videos into the main feed. However, users need to tap through to Reels to watch the full video.

As for creators, Mosseri said Instagram will introduce to help them make a living. In addition, Mosseri said Instagram will focus on messaging (since it’s perhaps the main way people communicate online) and transparency in 2022.

He noted the platform will double down on its work on controls as well — earlier this month, Instagram announced it will in March. A version of the chronological feed next year too.

Mosseri touched on some updates that Instagram made centered around giving users more control over their experience. He highlighted features like , the ability to and .

It hasn’t exactly been smooth sailing for Instagram in 2021 though. For one thing, work on the Instagram Kids app was amid .

Reports based on documents shared by showed that Meta/Facebook was aware of how Instagram can . Mosseri to the Senate earlier this month that Instagram will offer “meaningful access to data so that third party researchers can design their own studies and make their own conclusions about the effects of well being on young people” — which aligns with his commitment to greater transparency.