Instagram Stories glitch forces repeat viewing

Instagram Stories seem to be misbehaving for some users, making it so that they have to re-view all of someone’s stories before they’re able to see new ones. The issue has affected several The Hamden Journal staff members since yesterday, and some Reddit users have reported the same thing is happening to them.

The root issue seems to be that Instagram doesn’t remember where you left off when viewing someone’s stories. For example, if one of my friends has posted five stories, and I look at four of them before swiping away, the next time I tap on their icon, I should see their fifth story. Instead, Instagram is currently making me go back through the four I’ve already seen each time I go to view the story. The problem also crops up when someone posts a new story to their feed.

It’s currently unknown how many users are affected. There are plenty of people on Twitter reporting that they have to rewatch stories, but Instagram isn’t trending like I’d expect it to if a major feature of it was broken for everyone. The company didn’t immediately reply to The The Hamden Journal’s request for comment on the bug, but we’ll keep you updated if it does or if the bug seems to be resolved.